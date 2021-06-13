'Sweat with pride' event held at Boca Raton gym

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A South Florida gym is working to bring health wellness and mindfulness to the LGBTQ community.

'Sweat with pride' was hosted by FTX Wellness and Performance in Boca Raton on Sunday.

The event was geared towards raising awareness and helping the LGBTQ community with addiction recovery.

Mark Turnipseed and Tim Quinn of the gym created the event to help raise money for the nonprofits Gay & Sober and OUT South Florida.

“We are much more likely to experience depression, addiction, suicide ideation and that’s why I started being an activist in this arena is to spread awareness that it is possible to be LGBTQ and healthy,” said Turnipseed.

For more information on the organizations visit gayandsober.org and theoutfoundation.org.