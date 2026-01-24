Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Suspicious death investigation launched after welfare check in unincorporated Boca Raton

PBSO said this is an active and ongoing investigation
PBSO police activity, night, file
WPTV
PBSO police activity, night, file
Posted

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A suspicious death investigation is underway after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) discovered a body during a welfare check.

Deputies were called out to the 6000 block of Golf Vista Way, in unincorporated Boca Raton, on Friday afternoon for a welfare check. A deceased individual was found in the home upon their arrival.

PBSO told WPTV that the death is suspicious in nature and are awaiting a search warrant to investigate further.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening