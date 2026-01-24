Suspicious death investigation launched after welfare check in unincorporated Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A suspicious death investigation is underway after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) discovered a body during a welfare check.

Deputies were called out to the 6000 block of Golf Vista Way, in unincorporated Boca Raton, on Friday afternoon for a welfare check. A deceased individual was found in the home upon their arrival.

PBSO told WPTV that the death is suspicious in nature and are awaiting a search warrant to investigate further.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.