Suspicious death in Boca Raton ruled homicide; suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A suspicious death investigation in unincorporated Boca Raton has been determined to be a homicide, with the suspect found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Deputies initially responded to the 6000 block of Golf Vista Way on Friday afternoon for a welfare check, where they discovered a deceased individual inside the home. The death was initially considered suspicious in nature.

Further investigation revealed the deceased was the victim of a homicide. The suspect, who was known to the victim, was later located by authorities and found to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have confirmed there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.


