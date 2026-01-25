Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Suspicious death in Boca Raton ruled homicide; suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

PBSO Crime Scene
WPTV
PBSO Crime Scene
Posted

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A suspicious death investigation in unincorporated Boca Raton has been determined to be a homicide, with the suspect found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Deputies initially responded to the 6000 block of Golf Vista Way on Friday afternoon for a welfare check, where they discovered a deceased individual inside the home. The death was initially considered suspicious in nature.

Further investigation revealed the deceased was the victim of a homicide. The suspect, who was known to the victim, was later located by authorities and found to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have confirmed there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening