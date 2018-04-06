Student filmmakers honored in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - College and high school students from across the state competed in Florida's largest student film competition Friday.

It was held at Lynn University in Boca Raton.

Categories featured documentaries, public service announcements, music videos, and shorts.

We caught up with Angel Soto, one of the winners, who talked about what his win and this event can do for his career. "Having events like these is one of the foundational reasons why filmmakers like me, local filmmakers have a chance. 'Cause we have a chance at being recognized and from there what we do with the recognition, that's where we go."

Soto attends Palm Beach Atlantic University. He says he didn't start working in film until his senior year in high school.

He won for his 30-second short commercial.