Storm uproots large ficus tree in Boca Raton

Sunday's storms made a big impact in southern Palm Beach County.

The winds snapped a large ficus tree in Boca Raton in the median of NE 20th Street.

A homeowner who lives directly across from the tree said the winds kicked in about 4:00 p.m. blowing east.

The most severe winds lasted about 10-15 seconds and caused the tree to blow down.

“As I was looking at this tree it’s started slowly falling over and it split right in half and a car was just at the edge of it and the leaves of the tree were on her hood,” Jim Ricer said.

No one was injured. The city brought in work crews to clean up the debris.