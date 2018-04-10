Son charged with father's murder, Boca Raton police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Police have arrested the son of a man whose remains were found on the grounds of the former Ocean Breeze Golf Club.

The case began April 1, when police began investigating a missing person's case.

Police say 49-year-old James Scandirito Jr. had reported his 74-year-old father James “Skip” Scandirito Sr., missing.

Police say they identified inconsistencies from information provided by the son and it led them to the abandoned golf course and eventually human remains. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office later determined the remains belonged to Scandirito's father.

As a result of their investigation, police said they identified Scandirito Jr. as a suspect.

He was arrested in Alachua County after driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate, according to police.

He's charged with first-degree murder.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Tim Kurdys at (561) 338-1377.