BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer has announced his bid for Congress, launching a Republican campaign for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District as his third and final term leading the city comes to an end.

Singer, who released a campaign video formally announcing his run, says he plans to carry his local leadership experience to Washington. On his campaign website, Singer says he is running to advance an “America First agenda,” pledging to keep taxes and costs low, strengthen border security and reduce government waste.

Singer’s congressional bid sets stage for new leadership in Boca Raton

The congressional seat Singer is seeking is currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

Singer’s decision not only reshapes the congressional race but also opens the door to new leadership in Boca Raton, where voters will elect a new mayor and several city council members in the March 10, 2026, municipal elections.

As Singer’s third term winds down, many residents say Boca Raton remains one of South Florida’s most desirable places to live, citing safety and quality of life. But voters I spoke with say they are increasingly focused on what comes next — and who will guide the city through its next phase.

Overdevelopment emerged as a top concern among residents, with several saying they want future leaders to take a more cautious approach to growth and development.

Three candidates have qualified for the 2026 mayoral race: Deputy Mayor Fran Nachlas, current City Council Member Andy Thomson and Mike Liebelson. In total, 12 candidates have qualified for Boca Raton’s municipal elections, which also include races for City Council Seats A, B and D.

Beyond the candidates themselves, voters will also decide on major issues that could shape the city’s future, including the controversial proposed government campus project and a $175 million bond referendum to fund a new police headquarters.

Residents say they are looking for leadership that prioritizes transparency, integrity and community interests over outside influence.

As Boca Raton prepares for the March election, voters say the decisions made at the ballot box could bring significant change to the city — and they intend to make their voices heard.