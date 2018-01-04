Sears to close more than 100 additional stores, including Boca Raton store
Associated Press
5:45 PM, Jan 4, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing over 100 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business.
The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company says that includes 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that will be shuttered between early March and early April.
Liquidation sales will begin as soon as next Friday at the stores.
A Sears spokesman said Thursday the number of workers affected was not available. The majority of the jobs are part-time positions, Sears said.
The move comes in addition to closing about 250 stores announced last year.
Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.
Earlier Thursday, Macy's Inc. announced it was closing 11 stores early this year.
LIST OF IMPACTED STORES:
Kmart 1 Kmart Plaza/State Hy 89 Cabot AR Early April
Kmart 8701 West Mc Dowell Tolleson AZ Early April
Kmart 750 West Deuce Of Clubs Show Low AZ Early April
Kmart 301 Gardner Field Road Taft CA Early April
Kmart 8017 South Atlantic Avenue Cudahy CA Mid‐March
Kmart 1670 East 4Th Street Ontario CA Early April
Kmart 1570 W Branch Street Arroyo Grande CA Early April
Kmart 2685 Hilltop Drive Redding CA Early April Kmart 3020 N Nevada Street Colorado Springs CO Early April
Kmart 1002 East Hwy 50 Clermont FL Early March
Kmart 10301 S E Us Hwy 441 Belleview FL Early April
Kmart 3711 E Silver Spring Blvd Ocala FL Early April
Kmart 430 Northside Drive East Statesboro GA Early April
Kmart 2525 Dawson Road Albany GA Early April
Kmart 950 Sunset Blvd Jesup GA Early April
Kmart 2501 N Broadway Street Red Oak IA Early April
Kmart 7501 Hickman Road Urbandale IA Early April
Kmart Route 149 West West Frankfort IL Early April
Kmart 3404 Broadway Street Mt. Vernon IL Early April
Kmart 1321 Sandy Hollow Road Rockford IL Early April
Kmart 5101 E Thompson Road Indianapolis IN Early April
Kmart 3175 West 3Rd Street Bloomington IN Early April
Kmart 4830 S Broadway Street Wichita KS Early April
Kmart 2440 Lone Oak Road Paducah KY Early April
Kmart 3555 Highway 190 Mandeville LA Early April
Kmart 1647 Crofton Centre Crofton MD Early April
Kmart 301 Tilghman Road Salisbury MD Early April
Kmart 67300 Main Street Richmond MI Early April
Kmart 205 South Greenville W Drive Greenville MI Early April
Kmart 1700 Cedar Street Helena MT Early April
Kmart 3300 Harrison Avenue Butte MT Early April
Kmart 706 E Dixon Blvd Shelby NC Early April
Kmart 2515 Horner Blvd Sanford NC Early April
Kmart 395 Westgate Plaza Road Franklin NC Early April
Kmart 175 Freedom Way Midway Park NC Early April
Kmart 815 East Innes Street Salisbury NC Early April
Kmart 701 5Th Avenue Se Devils Lake ND Early April
Kmart Milton Road Rochester NH Early April
Kmart 1235 S 2Nd Street Raton NM Early April
Kmart 2100 E Tucumcari Blvd Tucumcari NM Early April
Kmart 4500 North Rancho Drive Las Vegas NV Early April
Kmart 2671 Las Vegas Blvd N North Las Vegas NV Early April
Kmart 57 Centre Drive Plattsburgh NY Early April
Kmart 2100 Niles Cortland Road Se Warren OH Early April
Kmart 4010 W Owen Garriott Road Enid OK Early April
Kmart 1025 Washington Pike Bridgeville PA Early April
Kmart 2900 N Elmira Street Sayre PA Early April
Kmart 463 N Enola Rts 11 & 15 Enola PA Early April
Kmart 5050 Jonestown Road Harrisburg PA Early April
Kmart 5 Laurel Mall Hazleton Township PA Early April
Kmart 1874 North Twp Blvd Pittston PA Early April
Kmart 2235 East State Street Hermitage PA Early April
Kmart 3301 Aramingo Avenue Philadelphia PA Early April
Kmart 491 Allegheny Blvd Franklin PA Early April
Kmart 650 Old Willow Avenue Honesdale PA Early April
Kmart 190 Cumberland Square Crossville TN Early April
Kmart 230 Longhollow Pike Goodlettsville TN Early April
Kmart 1317 Tusculum Blvd Greeneville TN Early April
Kmart 1400 Wildcat Drive Portland TX Early April
Kmart 2 Diamond Run Mall Rutland VT Early April
Kmart 1201 N W Louisiana Chehalis WA Early April
Kmart 5636 U S Route 60 E Huntington WV Early April
Kmart 102 Emily Drive Clarksburg WV Early April
Kmart 1477 Maccorkle Avenue St Albans WV Early April
Sears* 5900 Old Seward Hwy Anchorage (Sur) AK Early April
Sears* 1679 W Lacey Blvd Hanford CA Early April
Sears 24137 Valencia Blvd Santa Clarita CA Mid‐March
Sears 9000 Northgate Mall San Rafael CA Early April
Sears* 100 Brea Mall Brea CA Early April
Sears* 100 Westminster Mall Westminster CA Early April
Sears 5540 Winfield Blvd San Jose CA Mid‐March
Sears* 3240 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington DE Early April Sears* 5900 West Glades Road Boca Raton FL Early April
Sears† 2930 Watson Blvd Centerville GA Early April
Sears 2060 Crossroads Blvd. Waterloo IA Early April
Sears* 200 W Hanley Ave Coeur D Alene ID Early April
Sears† 1543 Poleline Road E Twin Falls ID Early April
Sears* Orland Square Mall Orland Park IL Early April
Sears† 1602 State Road 50 Bourbonnais IL Early April
Sears 3000 W Deyoung Street Marion IL Early April
Sears* 1100 S Green River Road Evansville IN Early April
Sears* 1100 Middlesex Turnpike Burlington MA Early April
Sears* 693 Stillwater Avenue Bangor ME Early April
Sears 2700 State Street Bismarck ND Early April
Sears* 1201 Hooper Avenue Toms River NJ Early April
Sears* 195 N Broadway Hicksville NY Early April
Sears† 1300 Ulster Avenue Kingston NY Early April
Sears 6000 Glenway Avenue Cincinnati OH Early April
Sears† 3030 Gateway Street Springfield OR Early April
Sears 1260 Lloyd Center Portland OR Early April
Sears* 1008 Ross Park Mall Drive Pittsburgh PA Early April
Sears 7300 Bustleton Avenue Philadelphia PA Early April
Sears* 1155 Carlisle Street Hanover PA Early April
Sears 2200 N Maple Avenue Rapid City SD Early April
Sears* 1000 Hwy #6 Houston TX Early April
Sears^ 4511 North Midkiff Road Midland TX Early April
Sears* 12625 N I‐H 35 Austin TX Early April
Sears 1000 Newgate Mall Ogden UT Early April
Sears 15711 Aurora Avenue N Shoreline WA Early April
Sears 1701 S Commons Street Federal Way WA Early April
Sears 121 Ne Hampe Way Chehalis WA Early April
Sears† 1555 Green Bay Plaza Green Bay WI Early April
Sears Brookfield Square Brookfield WI Mid‐March
Sears Auto Center closing
^ Early January 2018
* Late January 2018
† Late February 2018