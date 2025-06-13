Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center closes at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — An environmental nonprofit said inconsistent funding has led to its decision to permanently close a rehabilitation center for injured sea turtles that's served the community for decades.

The Coastal Stewards announced on Friday that, effective immediately, the public will no longer have access to the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center or the gift shop at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center.

The nonprofit's Board of Trustees decided to close due to "ongoing financial challenges."

"Like many environmental nonprofits, The Coastal Stewards has faced increasing difficulty securing consistent and sustainable funding," said Shivani Gupta, a trustee member. "This difficult decision allows us to reallocate resources and focus on our long-standing commitment to marine conservation education and empowering the next generation of ocean advocates."

The Coastal Stewards is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to transfer the 13 current sea turtles to other licensed rehabilitation facilities where they will continue to receive veterinary attention.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center remains open to the public for its education programs, attractions and community programs. The public can still visit the three resident sea turtles housed in outdoor tanks on the property.

