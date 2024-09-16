Rolls-Royce SUV carjacked in broad daylight in Boca Raton, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton are investigating a carjacking that occurred Monday morning in a downtown parking lot.

Just before 11 a.m., two masked men approached a woman as she exited her white Rolls-Royce SUV in the parking lot at 59 S. Federal Highway, according to the Boca Raton Police Department.

The victim reported feeling a touch on her side and hearing one of the men demand, "Give me your keys." She immediately dropped her keys and fled to a nearby business, where she called the police. The woman was not injured in the incident.

Witnesses saw the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on Palmetto Park Road following the carjacking.

Both suspects were described as males dressed entirely in black and wearing masks.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Dale Graham at 561-620-6175.