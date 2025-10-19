Rolling Stones tribute band performs with Boca Raton high school chorus for fundraiser

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A local tribute band blended their talents with a high school chorus in Boca Raton to produce a magic moment on stage.

At Olympic Heights Community High School, the school's chorus opened the Rolling Stones classic song, "You Can't Always Get What You Want," while the Stones tribute band, Start Me Up, joined in.

The event raised money for the chorus and WPTV Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman served as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

