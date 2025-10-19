Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Rolling Stones tribute band performs with Boca Raton high school chorus for fundraiser

Olympic Heights Community High School chorus collaborated with Start Me Up tribute band to raise funds
WPTV-OLYMPIC-HEIGHTS-HIGH-SCHOOL.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV-OLYMPIC-HEIGHTS-HIGH-SCHOOL.jpg
Posted

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A local tribute band blended their talents with a high school chorus in Boca Raton to produce a magic moment on stage.

At Olympic Heights Community High School, the school's chorus opened the Rolling Stones classic song, "You Can't Always Get What You Want," while the Stones tribute band, Start Me Up, joined in.

The event raised money for the chorus and WPTV Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman served as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening