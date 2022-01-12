Recycled art project coming to Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton visual artist has been selected to create an inspiring piece for the city.

The city hopes it will remind people about protecting marine life in South Florida and recycling.

Gregory Dirr of Boca Raton was working on his latest creation Wednesday called, REcycled REef.

"It has steel rebar, chicken wire, and then what you see here is concrete," Dirr said.

Eventually pieces of litter and plastic that he collects from the beach and from conservation organizations will go on this piece - mosaic style to create the illusion of a coral reef.

The recycled reef will be placed at South Beach Park pavilion along A1A at Palmetto Park Road come March.

"It’ll look like a reef from afar. Then as you get closer, you’ll start to see the little bits and be like, oh this is something that maybe myself I accidentally discarded or I know I see it all over on the Beach and I just decided to do nothing about it," said Dirr. "Even if you do do something it’s just a constant reminder of what you’re doing is important."

Dirr’s concept was selected by the City of Boca Raton for their recycled material art project. Its aim is to bring more public art to the city and to encourage creative ways to repurpose, recycle and conserve.

"The idea is, the trash on your sidewalk today, gets into the canals tomorrow, which then gets into our oceans the next day," said Andy Thompson, Boca Raton City Councilman.

"Show people what could be there and what’s dying all around us," said Dirr.