Rales Jewish Family Services to offer one-stop-shop for families' children with developmental disabilities

BOCA RATON, Fla. — U.S. Children are being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder more often and at a younger age.

That's according to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now, a local organization is working to provide more resources for children with special needs and their families.

Rales Jewish Family Services in Boca Raton is building the new Toby and Leon Cooperman Therapy and Family Research Center.

CEO Danielle Hartman says when it opens, it will provide families a location to access all kinds of resources all in one place.

“This center will make sure that any family who needs help and maybe doesn’t have the capacity to pay for that help will be able to access the help in a dignified way,” Hartman says.

"The need is growing, and there are just not enough service providers that are available and there's nobody else doing the one-stop-shop. That really is unique,” she added.

The organization is holding a series of virtual town halls for families to learn more about the new center.

The first one is taking place at 7p.m. Tuesday.

You do need to register in advance.

You can register here.

There will be two other virtual town halls in January and February.