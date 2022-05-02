Police seeking thief in strong-arm robbery at Town Center at Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a thief who stole a woman's purse as she was leaving the Town Center at Boca Raton.

The incident happened Saturday outside of Sak’s Fifth Avenue, near the south end parking lot, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

According to Boca Raton police, witnesses say the victim was crossing the roadway, while texting, in front of the luxury department store, when someone in a passing car grabbed her purse.

Detectives say the woman's purse was across her shoulder, and the force pulled her against the car and onto the ground. The thief stole the woman's purse and fled the area. The woman sustained minor injuries.

The thief's vehicle is described as an older model black Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call Det. Scott Hanley at 561-338-1344.