BOCA RATON, Fla. - Boca Raton police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man.

Jim "Skip" Scandirito was last seen Saturday at Knowles Park in Delray Beach.

Scandirito is described as a white male, 6-feet tall weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and wear glasses.

Anyone with information about Scandirito's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Tim Kurdys at 561-338-1377.