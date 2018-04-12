Police encourage people to sell items at safe places

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Boca Raton Police Department is reminding people who sell items online you can use its lobby as a safe space.

A recent transaction, gone wrong is a reason for the reminder.

Police say a man tried selling his iPhone X at a K-Mart of Palmetto Park Road in March. The buyer and seller met in front of the store, and moments after speaking, the buyer took off without handing over the money.

No word on whether police ever caught the thief.

Several police departments serve as "Community MeetUp Spots" set up by Offer Up. To find out where the nearest one is, follow this link to Offer Up.