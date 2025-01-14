Police: Boca Raton woman charged with second-degree murder claimed husband fell on knife

A Boca Raton woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of her husband.

Boca Raton police say Terry Taylor, 58, knocked on a neighbor's door Monday morning, asking them to call 911.

She told the neighbor her husband, 67-year-old Stanley Taylor, had fallen on a knife.

Boca Raton police and Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to the 3300 block of Jaywood Terrace around 10:30 a.m., and found Stanley with a stab wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital and while he was being treated he said his wife had stabbed him and was trying to kill him. Stanley later died from his injuries at the hospital.

While being questioned by police, Terry claimed that she and her husband were having an argument and were both grabbing for the same wooden cane. Terry then grabbed another cane, which investigators identified as an "illegal brass cane," and Terry "went at him with it."

A search warrant was obtained and investigators discovered the brass cane had a shaft that could be unscrewed, revealing a blade attachment. Investigators say the blade was wiped clean.

Taylor has been transferred to Palm Beach County Jail and made a first appearance in court Tuesday morning.