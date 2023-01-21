Pedestrian struck, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Saturday morning in Boca Raton, police said.

The fatal crash occurred on the railroad tracks near the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway, a few miles north of the new Boca Raton Brightline station.

A female was walking along the tracks when she was struck and killed by a northbound Brightline train, Boca Raton police Officer Jessica Desir told WPTV.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.