Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Pedestrian struck, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton

Fatal crash occurs near 4200 block of North Dixie Highway
wptv-brightline-.jpg
WPTV
Brigthline train
wptv-brightline-.jpg
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 10:36:06-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train Saturday morning in Boca Raton, police said.

The fatal crash occurred on the railroad tracks near the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway, a few miles north of the new Boca Raton Brightline station.

A female was walking along the tracks when she was struck and killed by a northbound Brightline train, Boca Raton police Officer Jessica Desir told WPTV.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones