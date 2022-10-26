Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon by a Brightline train in Boca Raton, according to police.

A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.

Police said the man's death is still under investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.

The pedestrian's death comes as the company prepares to expand passenger service to Orlando next year.

Brightline tested their trains last week in Martin and St. Lucie counties at speeds of 110 mph.

In January 2020, an Associated Press analysis found that Brightline had the worst death rate per mile of any railroad in the country.

Investigators, however, found that none of the deaths were the company's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.