PBSO searching for missing girl, 13

Kailey Stites was last seen Thursday night in West Boca
PBSO
Kailey Stites, 13, is missing.<br/>
Posted at 7:50 PM, Nov 26, 2021
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kailey Stites was last seen in the 22000 block of Southwest 57th Circle in unincorporated Boca Raton at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to PBSO on Friday night.

Kailey was wearing black sweat pants, black shirt with Metallica written on the front of the shirt and a bright pink hat with a black brim with Japanese writing on the hat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts of Kailey Stites is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

