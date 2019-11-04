BOCA RATON, Fla. — Detectives say a man broke into several storage units and stole a large number of musical instruments that belonged to the Palm Beach Orchestra.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Jeremy Voisine burglarized multiple storage units at Life Storage, located in the 9900 block of Marina Blvd. in Boca Raton.

Investigators said Voisine climbed over a 10-foot fence to get into the facility.

PBSO said Voisine was caught in the act loading stolen items into a stolen vehicle on Nov. 1 and was taken into custody.

Among the stuff he stole, according to detectives, was a large number of string instruments from the Palm Beach County Orchestra. Many of those instruments were pawned all over Broward County.

Voisine is now in the Palm Beach County Jail facing burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and cocaine possession charges.