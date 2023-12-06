Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Panels of 'AIDS Memorial Quilt' on display at Florida Atlantic's University Galleries

5 hand-sewn panels on display for free
AIDS Memorial Quilt is on display at FAU University Galleries through Dec. 15, 2023.
FAU University Galleries
AIDS Memorial Quilt is on display at FAU University Galleries through Dec. 15, 2023.
AIDS Memorial Quilt is on display at FAU University Galleries through Dec. 15, 2023.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 15:57:28-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Created more than 35 years ago at the height of the AIDS pandemic, the "AIDS Memorial Quilt" has become one of the largest community arts projects in existence.

Stitched together are 50,000 individually sewn 3-by-6-foot panels with the names of more than 110,000 people who have died of AIDS.

It will be on display through Dec. 15 at Florida Atlantic's University Galleries. The exhibit features five hand-sewn panels that will be on display for free to the public.

As part of a partnership between the University Galleries and Compass Community Center, a total of 30 panels of the quilt are being distributed around Palm Beach County.

The "AIDS Memorial Quilt" is located in the Schmidt Center Gallery Public Space of the Performing Arts building at 777 Glades Road in Boca Raton.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE