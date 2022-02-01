Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Palm Beach County School Board to vote on name for new Boca Raton school

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Palm Beach County School Board to discuss rebuilding 2 schools
Posted at 5:02 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:02:14-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board is expected to vote Wednesday on the name of a new elementary school being built in Boca Raton.

The school is located on Military Trail, south of Spanish River Bouleveard.

The district said a committee selected a name to represent the geographical and historical aspects of the new campus.

The top choice is Blue Lake Elementary school.

Other choices include Lakeview Elementary and Lakeside Elementary.

The new school is scheduled to open this fall. Boundaries for who will attend the school are pending.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.