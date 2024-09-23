Palm Beach County Fire Rescue respond to car in canal in west Boca

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded Monday afternoon to a car submerged in a canal near Boca Falls Drive and Palmetto Park Road.

PBCFR says a 911 call alerted authorities to a car in the water. One person was out of the vehicle but there were initial reports of a second person still in a car.

When units arrived they found a "single vehicle in the roadway with moderate damage." A person was sitting on the bank of the canal, pointing to the area of the submerged car. A person was removed from the submerged vehicle by PBCFR. No additional people were found during the search.

PBCFR says three people were taken to a local hospital and one person was transported to a local trauma center.

