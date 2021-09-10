New tennis center among proposals for vacant Ocean Breeze property in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Ocean Breeze property in Boca Raton still sits empty after numerous attempts to build a new golf course there.

Last month the beach and parks district went back to the drawing board. Now, there is a proposal to build a tennis center on the property.

More than 200 acres of vacant land still sit at the former Ocean Breeze golf course.

After plans for the new golf course were put on hold, the Boca Beach and Parks district and Boca Raton City Council looked to see what else could go here.

Robbie Wagner said he wants to build an indoor-outdoor tennis and sports center.

"This would be a world-class facility," Wagner said.

Wagner owns and operates several tennis training facilities up in New York, and this would be the first in Florida.

He said South Florida lacks indoor places to play.

"We could build outdoor space for the community, a running track, basketball courts, and outdoor pickleball courts," Wagner said.

Boca Raton City Councilman Andy Thomson said he would support a proposal like this.

"You have this really good demand for something like that and 212 acres to work with," Thomson said.

And while the beach and parks district are the ones putting together the plans for Ocean Breeze, the city has the overall say on what happens here due to land ownership.

"It beats a number of alternatives that could be put here," Thomson said.

One district commissioner said they have several great options like an indoor tennis facility, and they are not ruling anything out.

"We are ready to go, we are funded and ready to go and we would break ground tomorrow if we could negotiate this deal," Wagner said.

Wagner said he hopes their idea becomes a part of the plans for Ocean Breeze.

Right now the beach and parks district is waiting to hear back from a firm they hired to put together ideas for the property. They expect to hear back from them in the next few months.

