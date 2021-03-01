New pickleball courts open at Patch Reef Park in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Six new pickleball courts opened Monday in Boca Raton.

The Boca Raton Beach and Parks District decided last summer they would build more courts in the city based on a growing interest in the sport.

The new courts are at Patch Reef Park located at 2000 Yamato Road.

How do you play pickleball?

"We had zero courts in Boca. Now, we have 10," said Raul Travieso, leader of the Boca Raton Pickleball Club.

He said this is a big win for the club after asking the city and district to build courts for the last two years.

The tennis-style game played on a smaller court is billed as one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

The parks department converted two of the 17 tennis courts at the park into six pickleball courts.

WPTV Bob Rollins says they saw a growing interest in the game, prompting them to build the new courts.

Boca Raton Beach and Parks District Commissioner Bob Rollins said the district recognized the growing popularity around pickleball and saw the need to build more courts.

He said they feel they are ahead of other cities in the number of courts available to pickleball players.

"We are delighted. We are on the cutting edge of that," Rollins said.

WPTV Raul Travieso says he and his club worked for two years to get the city to build more pickleball courts.

The new courts, which must be reserved for adult residents for $5, are the first lighted courts in Boca Raton. The city opened four other courts at El Rio Park about a year ago.

"People who are a little more serious will pay to play, and that is the future of the sport," Travieso said.

Rollins said the district has some ideas where they can build additional pickleball courts and hope to have more constructed in the next year.