Motorcyclist injured after shooting himself following FHP chase

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A motorcyclist shot himself after taking off from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper attempting to make a traffic stop.

The incident began Sunday afternoon when a trooper tried to stop a red motorcycle for reckless driving near Yamato Road and Technology Way. FHP tells WPTV the driver refused to stop.

FHP Aviation provided aerial support to help ground units track down the motorcyclist. FHP says the motorcyclist eventually pulled over in a plaza.

At that location, the motorcyclist pulled out a firearm and shot himself. He was transported to Broward North Hospital with life-threatening injuries but remains alert and responsive.

The incident remains an active criminal investigation. Additional details will be released as the investigation continues.