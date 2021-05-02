Moms & Pups Bark and Brunch fundraiser held in Boca Raton

Tri-County Animal Rescue hosted their inaugural Moms & Pups Bark and Brunch fundraiser on Sunday.

The animal hospital was raising funds to help animals and owners in need.

The event happened in Boca Raton and raised funds for the 100% no-kill animal shelter.

All proceeds benefited the rescue's medical fund at Lois Pope Pet Clinic that provides low cost veterinary services for pet owners who cannot afford it.

"Their animals are most important to us because they won't have loving homes and be happy if their animals are safe and they are happy," said Suzi Goldsmith, co-founder of Tri-County Animal Rescue.

For more information on how you can help the rescue, visit https://tricountyanimalrescue.com/.