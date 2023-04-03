Watch Now
Missing 14-year-old with Asperger's syndrome found safe

Luke Naguib was found safe early Monday morning, Boca Raton police say
A Boca Raton teenager who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe, according to police.
Posted at 5:32 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 05:45:39-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton teenager who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe, according to police.

Fourteen-year-old Luke Naguib was found safely, according to an email sent to WPTV from Boca Raton police at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Naguib has Asperger's syndrome and his family reported him missing Saturday. They said he walked out of his church parking lot.

Investigators said he was seen early Sunday morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts near Military Trail and Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfiled Beach, asking someone to buy him donuts.

Hundreds of people from his church searched for him all day Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
