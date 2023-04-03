Missing 14-year-old with Asperger's syndrome found safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton teenager who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe, according to police.

Fourteen-year-old Luke Naguib was found safely, according to an email sent to WPTV from Boca Raton police at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

UPDATE (1:30AM on 4/3/2023): Luke has been found safe. THANK YOU all for your help. @BocaPolice https://t.co/F9rrdbRW02 — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) April 3, 2023

Naguib has Asperger's syndrome and his family reported him missing Saturday. They said he walked out of his church parking lot.

Investigators said he was seen early Sunday morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts near Military Trail and Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfiled Beach, asking someone to buy him donuts.

Hundreds of people from his church searched for him all day Sunday.