Memorial service for Boca Raton police officer at FAU on Saturday

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University will host a memorial service for a Boca Raton Police Department officer at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The service will take place at the Carole & Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium in Boca Raton for Lauren Kresse, 44, who died Jan. 17 from cancer.

The memorial will be held with military honors, including a three-rifle volley to conclude the service at approximately noon.

Be advised that gunshots will be heard and parkng may also be impacted in the lots located near the Student Union, the university said. There will be an increased police presence on campus throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Kresse was a 20-year veteran of the Boca Raton Police Department, including being an instructor in the Boca Raton Police Training Unit and a long-serving member of the Boca Raton Police Honor Guard.

"Lauren’s bright and bold personality positively influenced everyone she interacted with," the agency posted on Facebook. She was fiercely loyal to the people and things she loved, and her unwavering passion for law enforcement was evident throughout her career. We will miss Lauren every day around the department, but find comfort knowing we have a warrior guardian angel looking out for us. Please keep Lauren’s family in your thoughts.

Lauren attended Spanish River Community High School and joined the United States Air Force upon graduation where she had five years of active duty.

Survivors include her husband, a son, daughter and stepdaughter, according to her obituary.

