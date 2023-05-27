Man dies in crash at I-95's exit ramp to Congress Avenue

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 38-year-old Coconut Creek man died in a crash on Interstate 95 at Congress Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At 5:44 a.m. Friday, a black 2023 BMX X5 Sport Utility Vehicle driven by the man was traveling southbound on I-95 to Congress Avenue, FHP said.

For reasons under investigation, he failed to see the right curve to exit access on Congress Avenue, resulting in his car colliding with a raised curbed median separating eastbound and southbound lanes.

The vehicle flipped onto its front and came to a rest with its rear end facing upward, FHP said.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.