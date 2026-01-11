Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested for battery during anti-ICE protest at Boca Raton Home Depot

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton man was arrested and charged with battery during a 500-person protest Saturday at the Home Depot on the 9800 block of Glades Road.

Thomas Landry was taken into custody following a physical altercation during the otherwise peaceful demonstration, according to a press release from officials. He was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail, where bond was set at $2,000.

The arrest was described as a single, isolated criminal incident during the planned protest. Organizers and participants largely complied with lawful directives and remained inside designated protest areas, officials said.

