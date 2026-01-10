BOCA RATON, Fla. — Hundreds of demonstrators lined Glades Road in Boca Raton on Saturday, protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations as part of a national day of action against federal immigration policies.

Groups from across Palm Beach County and Indivisible Boca gathered with signs and flags, chanting in opposition to recent ICE activities in local communities.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Anti-ICE protesters gather in Boca Raton as tensions rise over federal immigration enforcement

"Most good and moral people are angry and furious at what is going on in this country and we will not stand for it," said Myra Kremenitzer, leader of Indivisible Boca.

Kremenitzer said ICE has been "coming into our communities and tearing families apart."

The protest comes amid rising tensions following recent incidents involving ICE agents. On Wednesday, Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after she refused commands. Federal officials say the agent was acting in self-defense.

Court records show the same agent was involved in another incident over the summer, where he was dragged by a car after trying to arrest someone who was refusing agents' commands to exit the vehicle. The agent has been with ICE for a decade.

"A US citizen was killed the other day Rene Good. We are here with anger in our hearts with what is happening in our country," Kremenitzer said.

On Thursday, immigration agents shot and injured two people during a traffic stop in Portland, Oregon. The Department of Homeland Security says the two were Venezuelan gang associates.

Protesters at Saturday's event are calling for ICE to be held accountable and dismantled.

"We are not anti-law enforcement, anti-law and order, but we are anti thuggery," said protester Karen Zampa.

Miriam Rodriguez, a member of Hope and Action of Broward County, had a message for President Donald Trump.

"There are no kings in this country. We have a constitution, we have a congress, yes, we have a President, but they all need to follow the constitution and the law," Rodriguez said.

Organizers expected 600 people to attend Saturday's event. Another protest was held in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon in support of ICE.

Similar protests took place across the country over the weekend as part of the coordinated national day of action.

