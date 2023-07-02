Man arrested after another man found dead in Boca Raton

A man has been arrested in Boca Raton on Saturday night after a man's body was found at a different location in the city, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The body of the man was found on the 5400 block of North Federal Highway at about 4:30 p.m., north of Yamato Road, spokeswoman Jessica Desir told WPTV. The manner of death was not disclosed.

During their investigation, detectives were led to the 900 block of North Federal Highway, south of Glades Road, about 3 miles away. The SWAT was called to to the location, and the suspect was arrested hours later.

Part of North Federal Highway was blocked off for a few hours during the investigation. The scenes were cleared as of 11 p.m.

Desir said the relationship between the two men is under investigation.