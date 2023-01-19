Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Traffic backups in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just south of Congress Avenue in Boca Raton, following a deadly crash on Jan. 19, 2023.jpg
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 09:52:46-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a white van while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95, just south of Congress Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a West Palm Beach man was "standing/walking" in the inside lane of I-95 when he was struck by a white Ford van, driven by a 27-year-old Hialeah man.

The FHP said it's unclear why the 77-year-old man was on the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Boca Raton Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones