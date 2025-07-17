Man, 69, dead after crash at intersection of West Yamato Road and Congress Avenue

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Yamato Road and Congress Avenue.

According to Boca Raton police, the collision happened at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, and involved a Ford F-150 traveling west on Yamato Rd. and a Porsche 914 traveling east on Yamato Rd.

The Porsche, driven by 69-year-old Richard Lewis of Boca Raton, attempted a left turn and the two vehicles collided. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Carlos Duenas of Tamarac, only had minor injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Crawford at (561) 620-6227.