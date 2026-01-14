Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts nationwide during Verizon outage

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts nationwide from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today in response to Verizon's connectivity issues affecting many parts of the country.

The popular chain announced the promotion on social media, encouraging customers to swing by and grab a free original glazed doughnut during the two-hour window.

"Some days need a sweet backup plan you can rely on," Krispy Kreme wrote in their social media announcement addressing Verizon's outage.

The company added that "even when cell service is out, the hot light stays on" and promoted the deal with "SOS equals free OG's!"

The promotion provides sweet relief for customers dealing with the hassles of Verizon's connectivity problems until the telecommunications company resolves the issue.

The closest Krispy Kreme location to Palm Beach County is at 1240 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442.