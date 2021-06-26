Jewish Federation encouraging community to support those impacted by Surfside tragedy

BOCA RATON, FLA. - The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County is encouraging communities across South Florida to support those who lost their loved ones in the Surfside building collapse Thursday.

The organization will bolster the efforts set forth by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, as they help the residents of Surfside recover following the devastation in Miami Beach.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation together with its partners — Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) and Mishkan Miami: The Jewish Connection for Spiritual Support — will be providing financial assistance, chaplaincy support, crisis counseling, and social services to people impacted by the tragedy. We will continue to monitor the situation so we can offer ongoing help to those in need.

“The role of the Jewish Federations throughout this country, Jewish Federations of North America and here locally, is to be that bridge,” said Matthew Levin, president, and CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. “It’s to be part of a healing presence in any community. That's not just for the Jewish community, but for everybody who might be in need or might be in peril.”

The sentiment to lend a helping hand during this critical time is resonating throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

“A big part of the church is adding spirituality to what happens here on earth,” said Chris Jensen, a member of The Avenue Church in Delray Beach. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families in Miami, of course, because it just shows how an unforeseen tragedy like that can happen and impact everybody who just has family.”

The Federation will absorb all administrative costs, so 100 percent of funds collected will be used to provide assistance to those affected.

Donation checks with the notation “Surfside Building Collapse” can be mailed to:

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

4200 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33137

For more information about the Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s special relief funds, call 305.576.4000 or click here.