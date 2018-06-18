Items stolen from Marjory Stoneman Douglas memorial returned.

Items stolen from makeshifts memorials outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been returned to officials trying to preserve the items.

The City of Parkland said the items were stolen before the items were collected for historical purposes. The Broward County Sheriff's Office recovered the items and have been storing them in their evidence lockers until they could be taken to Florida Atlantic University.

The university's library is in charge of storing and taking inventory of the items.

The task is personal for digital initiatives librarian Joanne Connors Parandjuk. Parandjuk's neighbor Carmen Schentrup was a high school senior, she was shot and killed in her AP psychology classroom.

At this time, there are no concrete plans for the items picked up from the school.

A Parkland spokesperson said charges filed against the people that stole the items were dropped.