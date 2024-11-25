Helping people with developmental disabilities be independent

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Dominique Mous is packing up supplies in the warehouse. "I am putting pieces together, I have to open a box, wrap them and put them in a box and then put on a label." She is learning skills at the HabCenter in Boca Raton. Sherry Henry is the CEO. "it's an empowerment center for people with developmental differences and mental health challenges, helping them to develop their life skills, get vocational training, provide job opportunities, mental health counseling and programs in educational, arts and recreation."

The center currently has 200 clients-- the youngest is 22 and the oldest is 78. "We have varied abilities with our clients. Some have a lot of limitations some are not so limited and are highly intelligent and intellectual." Equipping them for independence. "Ninety-five percent of our clients are at or below poverty line, and we have 85 percent of our clients that live in group homes. "One hundred percent of our clients have a developmental difference some of these individuals also have a mental health challenge."

The center also has a five-acre plant nursery-- teaching horticultural skills. "We are looking to work with people in the community that want to buy plants. we grow 38 different plant species out in our plant nursery."

Henry says the center goes beyond teaching work skills. “Knowing how to go shopping, how to have conversations, how to manage your money, how to regulate your emotions, how to advocate for yourself."

For more information on the HabCenter contact them at 561-483-4200. The center is located at 22313 Boca Rio Road in Boca Raton.