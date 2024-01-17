Help find cure for blood cancer at Gift of Life Steps for Life 5K this weekend

BOCA RATON, Fla. — You can lace up your sneakers and help find a cure for blood cancer this weekend.

The Gift of Life Steps for Life South Florida 5K is happening on Sunday, Jan. 21 on the Florida Atlantic University campus in Boca Raton.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to curing blood cancers through bone marrow and blood stem cell donations. Gift of Life maintains a registry and helps facilitate a transplant when there is a match.

You'll have a chance Sunday to swab your cheek and be a part of the registry.

"You could be a match for a patient anywhere in the world who could need your help," said Jody Greenspon, the national events coordinator for Gift of Life. "So in addition to coming out, having a lot of fun, getting some exercise, you could potentially be the next hero to save a life."

WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind will once again serve as emcee for the event, which will also feature a meeting between a donor and recipient.

For more information about the Gift of Life Steps for Life South Florida 5K, click here.