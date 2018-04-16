Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District says no to Rafael Nadal tennis academy

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- The current number one tennis player in the world wants to build a tennis academy in Boca Raton, but the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District says that is not going to happen.

The district has been looking at renovating the tennis center at Patch Reef Park since 2014. Last summer, Rafael Nadal had reached out and offered to help build a new indoor facility.

At the beginning of the month, renderings of the facility were shared and the facility was called the “Rafael Nadal Academy.” The renderings showed indoor and outdoor tennis courts, dormitories, and restaurants.

District executive director Arthur Koski said the district was not going to agree to what the Nadal group had offered. “We advised the Nadal group that an academy would not be something we would consider.”

“Right now, we think the best first step is a step backwards,” said Koski.

Some people in Boca Raton were not happy to hear about the proposed Nadal academy.

“It looks to me like they are tearing everything out of here,” said Dan Bianco.

The district will discuss the proposed tennis center Monday night during its monthly meeting. Koski said he would like to see different ideas about an indoor tennis center that would fit everyone's needs.