GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis officially kicks off campaign for Florida governor.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Republican who has already been endorsed by President Donald Trump kicked off his campaign for governor Monday in Boca Raton.

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is a Harvard educated attorney and Navy veteran. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2013.

He reiterated his support for the president and applauded the actions by the White House on tax reform, fighting terrorism and recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The congressman touched on his own record, said he’s a strong supporter of term limits and veterans.

He also applauded outgoing governor Rick Scott and said he will follow in his footsteps by continuing to support economic growth, job creation, education, and harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

DeSantis said the event in Boca Raton was to prove his widespread support across the state. “What we wanted to show was that, yeah I can go in my district people know me. People come, that's fun. We wanted to get outside the district and show that we have support throughout the state."

Among those at the event was Brian Mast. The fellow veteran and congressman helped introduce DeSantis.