Girl battling life threatening condition has wish come true

A girl who has been battling a life threatening heart issue finally had her wish granted Saturday.

Chloe Corness, 5, of Boca Raton was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a condition where the left side of the heart doesn't develop in utero and is unable to pump blood.

She has been fighting for her life since birth.

At one point she spent a year in the hospital and underwent three open-heart surgeries to correct the congenital problem.

Chloe is a dog lover who was never healthy enough to have one of her own.

After improvements from her most recent surgery, Chloe has finally been cleared to receive this special gift.

On Saturday the Make-A-Wish Foundation gifted Chloe a Cavapoo puppy named Cooper.

For Chloe's family, the dog represents a fresh start and is a tangible sign she has survived a life-threatening condition.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s actually happening. It’s amazing,” said her mother Tracy.

Shortly after first holding her new puppy, Chloe said, “It feels like I’ve actually had this puppy for days. But this is my first time ever having a puppy.”

She and her 8-year-old sister, Emerson, will also receive gifts from Puppyspot, Petland, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation that will help the girls play with and care for their new forever friend.