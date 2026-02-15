BOCA RATON, Fla. — Lynn University is a bright spot in Boca Raton, offering top-tier academics, great sports teams and a high percentage of international students.

WPTV Reporter spoke with Lynn's women's soccer coach, John Markey, about the school's connection to a winter Olympian.

WATCH:

Former Lynn University soccer player represents Team Finland at Olympics

Markey said it started when he took over the soccer program in 2019 and was introduced to player Anniina Sankoh.

“Superstar player, probably one of the best players in the conference, and probably one of the best players to play in the program," Markey said.

After Sankoh, originally from Finland, took over the turf at Lynn, she made an unusual request for her new coach.

“(Sankoh) comes into my office and says, 'Hear me out, coach. I have this friend, she’s really good,'" Makrey said. "I say, 'Ok where’s she playing?' and she says, 'No, coach, she’s playing hockey."

Sankoh's friend turned out to be three-time Finnish Olympian ice hockey player Emma Nuutinen.

“I was thinking, but she is so good with soccer, and we were best friends, let’s bring her here," Sonkah said.

Nuutinen's time as a Lynn soccer player started strong.

“It was going very good, she scored important goals, assists, and she was looking good," Sonkah said.

As well as things were going for the 2018 Bronze medalist, she tore her ACL a few games into the season, making her return to the soccer field short-lived.

However, Nuutinen used her recovery to return to good health and qualify for the Finnish National Women’s Hockey Team.

“I knew that she would always do that because of how great of an athlete she was, and her mindset was," Sonkah said.

Markey said he got the chance to personally wish the Olympian good luck in Milan.

“We stay in touch. I talked to her the other day, telling her good luck and everything, and she said thanks coach," said Coach Markey.

