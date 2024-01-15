FHP searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 20-year-old motorcyclist Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the fatal crash was reported at around 5:17 a.m. It happened in the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike about a mile south of Glades Road.

FHP said a 20-year-old Boynton Beach man was riding a green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver of the red Toyota changed lanes, sideswiped the motorcycle, ejecting the motorcyclist from his bike.

Palm County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found the man lying on his stomach in a grass ditch about 428 feet from his motorcycle. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators said they found debris and a Toyota emblem, which appears to be a red sedan, at the scene. The model and year of the Toyota are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.