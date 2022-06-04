FAU students design, install weather stations that track storms

BOCA RATON, Fla. — As we monitor the tropical disturbance, researchers at Florida Atlantic University are focused on the next one.

Students are designing, constructing, and installing unique systems that help National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers predict when and where a hurricane will hit. Their weather tracking stations measure all kinds of information that meteorologists use to make their forecasts.

They are very similar to sensors used by National Weather Services across the United States, but these are much more cost effective since they require less maintenance.

"We focus heavily on tools that allow us, in real time, where the network is performing well,” said I-SENSE Director Jason Hallstrom, “and perhaps there are areas where it isn't performing well, then we can dispatch our crews in a sensible, intelligent kind of way to optimize our resources."

Besides the weather stations, students are also creating micro sensors for the ocean.

The sensor is designed to measure storm surge and wave height.