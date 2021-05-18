Watch
FAU medical students awarded scholarships

Posted at 5:42 PM, May 18, 2021
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several medical students from Florida Atlantic University are about to take their next important step to advance their career.

During this spring semester, Stephanie Byun, Isaiah Herrera, Alayna Kelly, and Faith Obimdike were awarded the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society Scholarship from the Student National Medical Association.

The scholarships also support the mission of Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine to address inequities in within the healthcare industry.

