FAU engineering students learning how to make homes, high rises more resilient

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A group of civil engineering students at Florida Atlantic University are preparing for a regional competition against dozens of other engineering schools in the southeast.

Students built mock homes inside their classroom, honing their skills as they embark on a future career in construction.

“I plan to go into structural engineering,” said senior Dominique Bethel.

Bethel understands the integrity of homes and high rises is under scrutiny, as an eyewitness to the condominium collapse in Surfside last summer.

“It did dawn on me, especially after learning about some of those catastrophes,” she said. “I want to build the best structures and I want to build the best foundations possible, so that that never happens again.”

“There's some speculation that impacts from sea level rise and salt getting into the foundation, may have accelerated corrosion,” said FAU college of engineering Associate Dean Frederick Bloetscher.

The challenge is South Florida’s high rises are getting older.

MEETING THE DEMAND ➡️ 30 #FAUEngineering students are putting creativity and ingenuity to the test as they compete against 19 universities from FL, GA, and Puerto Rico. They're sharpening their skills in construction as demand for new housing in South Florida soars. #wptv #wflx pic.twitter.com/PPA6LRoLaT — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) March 24, 2022

“Buildings aren't really designed to last forever,” said Bloetscher. “The idea is to teach these guys to think about the future and design for the future, not design for today.”

These students are finding a solution, by creating cutting edge concrete with added fibers—a mixture that is more resilient than concrete of yesteryear.

An experiment showed that the new and improved concrete can withstand added pressure and that it’s also more resilient to rising sea levels.

“It's gone from regular cement, with just rocks to now being able to have certain admixtures, certain polymer, certain reinforcements,” said junior Emmanuel Francois.

The goal is to create solid foundations to address emerging issues of construction.

“Hopefully my skill set will help me and creating better foundations for buildings to last longer,” said Bethel.