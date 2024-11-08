Fatal crash shuts down multiple northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Multiple northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down in Boca Raton on Friday because of a fatal crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 6 a.m. at mile marker 50, which is north of Yamato Road.

At least three northbound lanes are blocked as of 11 a.m. Friday, and traffic is backed up for several miles.

Our WPTV News crew at the scene saw at least two vehicles smashed up: a white SUV and a blue pickup truck.

WPTV A fatal crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Boca Raton on Nov. 8, 2024.

No other information has been released.

